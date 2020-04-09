LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hayley Robic, who had taken to social media earlier this year in an effort to find a donor for a liver transplant, died Wednesday at the age of 27, according to the family.
Robic is the daughter of longtime University of Kentucky basketball assistant John Robic, who has been with Wildcats coach John Calipari since his arrival in Lexington.
"We are all devastated and grieving over the loss of Coach Robic’s oldest daughter, Hayley," Calipari Tweeted on Thursday morning. "Please keep Robes and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
