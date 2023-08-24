LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the intense heat in the Kentuckiana area, some local high school football games have moved to Saturday or changed their Friday kickoff times to later in the evening.
On Friday, Trinity will host Fredrick Douglass, and kickoff is set for 8 p.m. St. Xavier will travel to Central, and that matchup has also been moved to 8 p.m.
Christian Academy of Louisville at New Albany also has a kickoff set for 8 p.m.
In Saturday games, Bethlehem will face Adair County in the Kentucky Cooperage Bowl at 6 p.m.
Across the river, Holy Cross will play at Providence (Indiana) at 7 p.m., also on Saturday. And two other local southern Indiana games will also be at 7 p.m. Saturday: Brownstown Central at Charlestown and Seymour at Jeffersonville.
For a full list of the Kentucky Saturday games, click here. For the Indiana games happening Saturday, click here.
