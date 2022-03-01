LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball team is not assured of its first losing season since 2001 — yet.
If something outrageous happens and the Cardinals win their final two regular-season games and run off three wins at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Brooklyn next week, a record of .500 or better is possible.
But ...
... if the Cards perform the way they performed at Wake Forest on Saturday, they’re likely to finish with three more defeats. Then, they will exit with the same 12-19 record as Denny Crum’s final team in 2001.
Stay tuned. The Cards visit Virginia Tech for their final regular-season road game.
Time: Tuesday, 9:05 p.m., Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia
TV: ESPN2 — Mike Couzens, play by play; Debbie Antonelli, analyst; Brooke Weisbrod, sidelines.
Records: Louisville is 12-16 overall and 6-12 in the ACC, in a four-way tie for 10th place with Clemson, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Tech is 18-11 and 10-8, respectively.
The Last Time: The teams have not played this season. The Cards defeated the Hokies, 73-71, last season at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Ratings: Tech is listed as the fifth team below the cut line for the NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com. Tech is 33rd in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula and No. 40 in the NCAA’s Net ranking. U of L is No. 130 in KenPom and No. 125 in Net.
The Quote: Virginia Tech coach Mike Young is a fan of Louisville forward Dre Davis. Said Young:
"They're really big and they're really talented. Davis might be the most difficult matchup that we have. He's a man.”
The News: Louisville has won 17 straight games against the Hokies, including seven straight in Blacksburg.
The Matchup That Matters: Louisville must contend with Tech forward Keve Alume, who averages 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. U of L interim coach Mike Pegues said he was concerned that Cardinal big man Sydney Curry does not have the quickness to guard Aluma away from the basket.
Strengths: Tech is a sound offensive team. According to KenPom, the Hokies rank second in the ACC in three-point shooting percentage and third in two-point field goal percentage. The Cards’ best category is limiting offensive rebounds. They rank fourth in the league in that category.
Weaknesses: Tech ranks next-to-last in the ACC in defensive three-point field goal percentage. Opponents have made 38.3% of their attempts. Louisville ranks 14th in the ACC in defensive efficiency and 11th in offensive efficiency.
Tasty Tidbits: Curry’s 13 field goals at Wake on Saturday were the most by any U of L player since Russ Smith made 14 against Houston in the semifinals of the 2014 American Athletic Conference Tournament. Tech has won seven of its last eight, with the only loss an eight-point stumble against North Carolina. The last time Tech defeated U of L both programs were members of the Metro Conference.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Louisville 64.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.