LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University men's soccer team last won a national title in 2012. The Hoosiers went to the title match in 2017 but fell to Stanford in double overtime.
On Monday, No. 2-ranked IU (12-1-2) will have a chance to claim a ninth championship against unseeded Marshall (12-2-3). The game will kick off at 8 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina, and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Overall, Indiana has been to the College Cup 21 times — the most of any program in the tournament’s history.
Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute, and the Hoosiers advanced to its 16th championship game with a 1-0 semifinal victory against No. 3 Pittsburgh on Friday night.
Marshall, meanwhile, is vying to become the first unseeded team to win the title since Santa Clara in 2006.
The Thundering Herd eliminated top-seeded Clemson on penalties and then downed Georgetown in the quarterfinals.
Both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, delayed from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, were held entirely in North Carolina to cut down on travel and avoid the different local restrictions nationwide.
