LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is how many times the University of Kentucky football program has won 10 regular season games:
Twice: for Bear Bryant in 1950 and again for Fran Curci in 1977.
This is how many games the Wildcats (6-2) can lose in their last four to finish with 10 regular season games in 2021:
Zero, starting with the visit that Tennessee will make to Kroger Field at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Monday, the Wildcats were listed as a 2.5-point favorite at VegasInsiders.com.
The Wildcats have lost back-to-back games to top-ranked Georgia and unranked Mississippi State. The Volunteers have lost back-to-back games to No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 3 Alabama.
On Monday, UK head coach Mark Stoops reviewed the Wildcats’ ugly performance in Starkville last Saturday and discussed the Tennessee game that UK needs to win this weekend.
LOOKING BACK: “(Sunday) was a long day, that’s for sure. Brutal trip to Starkville. Got home extremely late. Obviously, not very pleased with our performance. Rough day at the office yesterday. But today’s a new day. So back to work ...
“I have no control over what anybody calls the way we play. I can control the way we do, the way we talk in our locker room. So we got beat by a pretty damn impressive team in Georgia and played like crap this past week. There’s no other way to describe it. You all can call it any way you want. For us, it’s about getting back to work ...
“There’s a lot of different reasons (for the bad results at Mississippi State). They had a lot to do with it. They executed. They played harder than us. They were more physical. We weren’t as good as we could be. That’s up to us.”
LOOKING AHEAD: “Fortunately, we come home, playing a rival in our home stadium, and we have played some pretty good games, prior to this last one, at home. So hopefully, we’ll get everybody back here. Get everybody excited and get the fans back in the stadium and we will play at a higher level.
“We’re going to need to. Very impressed with Tennessee. Much improved football team over a year ago. Josh Heupel (the first-year UT coach) has done a very good job.
“They’re playing at an extremely high level tempo. Offensively, they have some difference makers at wide receiver, and obviously, the stress they put on you with the tempo and spacing and things of that nature. They’re playing extremely hard defensively. Overall, a much improved team. So we’ll have to play much better than we played this past Saturday ...
“... for us, it is about to going back to who we are. The one thing I didn’t like about last week is that ... they were more physical than us. And that can’t happen. They seemed to be more motivated at times. Certainly more physical at times. They executed better. They outplayed us. It’s up to us to get back to who we are. I can’t control what opponents do. But I can control the way that we do things and the way we go about our business in practice and how we play on Saturday.
SETTING THE TONE: “(Bouncing back) is what we’ve done. It’s what we do. We’re not perfect but I have a lot of confidence in the leadership of this team. We’ll respond back.
“There’s no reason to feel sorry for yourself. Take a good look around the league. Take a good look around the standings. This league is brutal. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you.
“There’s not too many teams in the league with much better records than us. We all know there are one or two that are absolutely elite. The rest of us are scrapping ...
“... we’ll be jacked up and ready to go, trust me. Our team will be excited and ready to go and ready to get back to work today. That’s not going to be an issue.”
