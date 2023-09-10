LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was admitted to the UK Chandler Hospital after what the school described as a "medical episode" in the football offices on campus.
The incident happened at around 12:40 p.m. The school says he is in good condition and will be monitored overnight, but is expected to be released on Monday.
"Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time," the statement said.
Coen returned as Kentucky's offensive coordinator this offseason after spending last summer in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Rams.
The school's statement did not say whether he is expected to return to his coaching duties immediately.
