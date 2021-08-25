LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will not require masks to be worn by vaccinated fans in Kroger Field for football games this season, though it is strongly encouraging masks and requiring them for all visitors in indoor areas where windows aren't open, including in restrooms.
Unvaccinated fans, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be asked to wear masks, but UK will not require proof of vaccination for entry to games.
LSU announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain admission to Tigers games this fall, setting off a round of reaction around the state. Other Southeastern Conference schools have yet to make a decision.
UK will require everyone on shuttles to the stadium to wear masks and is advising anyone sick to stay at home. Children under the age of 12 also are required to wear masks.
On Wednesday, UK released its gameday policies, including the following Q&A on masks at Kroger Field:
Q: When do unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events?
A: At all times, both indoors and outdoors
Q: When do vaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events?
A: Vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces
Q: What constitutes an indoor space at Kroger Field?
A: Restrooms, Longship Club, Central Bank Club, inside of the Lexus Loge, the Central Bank Press Box, all elevators, the KFB Recruit Room, the Player/Guest Entrance, First Aid rooms, offices and any other spaces that are fully enclosed. •
Q: Do I need to wear a mask when entering Kroger Field gates?
A: Individuals who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks when entering through most gates. Masks do need to be worn by everyone through the following entrances: Suite lobbies, Commonwealth Tower Lobby, Recruit Room Lobby and the Player/Guest Entrance.
Q: Am I expected to wear a mask while walking on the concourse and waiting in concessions lines?
A: No, not in open air locations if you are vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at all times both indoors and outdoors.
Q: Do I need to wear my mask in restrooms?
A: Yes, all are expected to wear a mask while inside restrooms or any indoor space.
Q: Do children need to wear masks?
A: Because they are unvaccinated, all children ages 2-12 are expected to wear masks. Any child aged 12-18 that is fully vaccinated should follow the above mask guidelines.
Q: Do I need to wear a mask in the seating bowl?
A: If you are vaccinated you are not required to wear a mask in the seating bowl. If you are unvaccinated you are required to wear a mask in the seating bowl.
Q: What are the mask policies for shuttles?
A: All individuals are required to wear a mask while on University of Kentucky shuttles and Lextran buses.
