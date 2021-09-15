LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – University of Kentucky football wide receiver Josh Ali is scheduled to be in a Lexington courtroom next week on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and driving without insurance earlier this year.
In addition, Ali is facing a lawsuit filed June 29 against him by Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, which claims Ali owes damages paid to a man he rear ended in the February 12 wreck.
In a citation filed on March 9, Ali told the Lexington Police Department that he was tired and “falling asleep” when he ran into the vehicle in front of him.
Ali left the scene of the wreck, according to the citation. He told police that his insurance company had already been notified and was resolving the issue.
The citation by Lexington Police does not include any details about the wreck, whether the other person was injured or exactly how and when police found Ali.
On April 14, Ali was charged with failure to maintain insurance.
Both charges are traffic offenses.
Ali is scheduled to appear in Fayette District Court for both cases on Sept. 20.
Attorney Jim Lowry, who is representing Ali, could not be immediately reached for comment.
A University of Kentucky athletic spokeswoman did not immediately provide a comment.
Ali, who has started 26 straight games at UK, is the team's No. 2 receiver this season with 7 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. The 6-3, 190-pound wideout from Hollywood, Fla., was a team captain in 2020 and is a fifth-year senior, having just become the 31st receiver in school history to pass the 1,000-yard mark.
He graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in community and leadership development and is currently working on a second degree, in communication.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.