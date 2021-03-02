LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The women's national college basketball player of the year won't be announced for several weeks, but there is a reasonable chance the winner will be a player from the state of Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was named the Southeastern Conference player of the year, only a few hours after Louisville guard Dana Evans was named the top player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Howard, a junior from Cleveland, Tennessee, also won the SEC award last season. She has averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats.

Here is the complete release from the SEC:

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard was named Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She was named Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Ole Miss' Madison Scott was named Freshmen of the Year. Georgia's Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

The 6th Woman of the Year award went to Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts while Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.

Georgia's Joni Taylor was named Coach of the Year. This is Taylor's first SEC Coach of the Year honor.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league's 14 coaches.

The complete 2021 SEC Women's Basketball Postseason Awards follow.

First Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Romi Levy, Auburn

Jordyn Merritt, Florida

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia

Snudda Collins, Ole Miss

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Madison Hayes, Mississippi State

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Marta Suárez, Tennessee

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Player of the Year - Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year - Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year - Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year - Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year - Joni Taylor, Georgia.

