LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The women's national college basketball player of the year won't be announced for several weeks, but there is a reasonable chance the winner will be a player from the state of Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was named the Southeastern Conference player of the year, only a few hours after Louisville guard Dana Evans was named the top player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Howard, a junior from Cleveland, Tennessee, also won the SEC award last season. She has averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats.
Here is the complete release from the SEC:
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard was named Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She was named Freshman of the Year in 2019.
Ole Miss' Madison Scott was named Freshmen of the Year. Georgia's Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
The 6th Woman of the Year award went to Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts while Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.
Georgia's Joni Taylor was named Coach of the Year. This is Taylor's first SEC Coach of the Year honor.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league's 14 coaches.
The complete 2021 SEC Women's Basketball Postseason Awards follow.
First Team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman
Romi Levy, Auburn
Jordyn Merritt, Florida
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia
Snudda Collins, Ole Miss
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Madison Hayes, Mississippi State
Mama Dembele, Missouri
Marta Suárez, Tennessee
All-Defensive
Que Morrison, Georgia
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Player of the Year - Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year - Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Co-Defensive Players of the Year - Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year - Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year - Joni Taylor, Georgia.
