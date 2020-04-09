LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jay Scrubb will be signing with an agent and giving up his college eligibility to pursue a pro career, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.
Scrubb committed to Louisville but had been mulling whether or not to enter the NBA Draft and skip his last two years of college.
The 6-foot-5-inch left-hander from Trinity High School was just named national Junior College player of the year after averaging nearly 22 points per game in his second year at John A. Logan College.
He is the first player to attempt the jump directly to the NBA since another Louisville area player, Oldham County High School product Donta Smith, was chosen in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks in 2004. He spent a couple of seasons in the league before playing most of his professional career overseas.
