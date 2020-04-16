LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — JJ Traynor's new normal is living away from his family in Bardstown, Kentucky.
The Louisville men's basketball signee is staying with basketball trainer Dion Lee and his family in Louisville — something Traynor did for part of last summer. After leading Bardstown High School to a runner-up finish in the Fifth Region, the 6-foot, 8-inch Traynor is getting in regular work on his game and finishing his senior year of high school online.
"It's been an adjustment, but working out with Dion has been a blessing," Traynor said. "He's helped me a lot. We first started working out my junior year. I've come a long way since then, and he helped with my recruitment and all-around game. He's helped me get better on and off the court. We try to go in every day. It's about maintaining my eating schedule and work schedule."
"It's been a blessing," Lee added. "A lot of trust with his mom to know that he's in good hands with us."
Over the years, Lee has worked with some of the top players from around the area, including professionals D'Angelo Russell and Romeo Langford. Lee believes Traynor has the potential to do big things, as well.
"He's a classic late bloomer," Lee said. "He's still 17. He's playing catch-up as far as maturity, but, as far as talent and overall ability, he's there. He's as skilled as those guys. His best basketball is way down the line."
For the immediate future, Traynor will keep trying to improve his shooting, his ball-handling abilities and his strength, with the hope that he'll be able to show what he can do during some kind of normalized freshman year with Chris Mack and the Cardinals.
"I've already accepted it for the end of my senior year of high school," Traynor said. "I had big plans for how I wanted things to go (this summer at U of L), but we're all going to have to adjust to it. Hopefully it doesn't ruin my freshman year."
