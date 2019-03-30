LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Maximum Secruity scored a gate-to-wire victory in Saturday’s Florida Derby to capture a berth in Kentucky Derby 145.
"I really didn't know what to expect," Maximum Security trainer Jason Servis told the AP. "He's been beating up on lesser horses. I think the last race was a six-horse field, maybe. So the jury was still out. If he'd have run sixth, would I have been surprised? No."
Jockey Luis Saez guided Maximum Security ahead of 70-1 longshot Bodexpress, who could also make an appearance in the Derby 145.
"It was a huge effort," Bodexpress jockey Nik Juarez told the AP. "I really liked him going into the race and he impressed me the way he ran last time. He's a young horse that can take dirt and when he finishes, he gives it all he has."
Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner who was already assured of a trip to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season, was third.
Jose Ortiz guided Plus Que Parfait to a win in the UAE Derby Saturday.
The win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby standings points and is enough for a berth if the connections, including trainer Brendan Walsh, want to ship the already well-travelled colt to Kentucky for his Triple Crown training.
