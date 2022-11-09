LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died.
Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer.
Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the state to accomplish the feat.
Hardin coached at Fairdale for 13 years, and also spent time coaching at the collegiate level. He also coached at Holy Cross in Louisville.
Hardin is also a member of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame and National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.