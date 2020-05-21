LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Lynn Family Stadium has opened the LouCity FC team store with safety in mind.
The store opened on Thursday with new safety procedures in place. All customers and staff are required to wear a mask in the store, and there are markings on the floors and signs for social distancing. No cash payments will be allowed.
With the team store opening today, we have added new safety protocols to keep everyone safe!📝: https://t.co/n23GGmhztt pic.twitter.com/Zey2r0E8Vc— Lynn Family Stadium (@lynnfmlystadium) May 21, 2020
High-touch and high-traffic areas like doors and cashier stations are cleaned every hour.
The LouCity FC team store is located at 350 Adams Street in Butchertown.
