LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As if you needed another reason to get excited for Thunder Over Louisville this year, how about a rivalry game between the Cardinals and the Wildcats at Louisville City FC's brand new stadium?
Dubbed The Thunder Cup, the exhibition between the U of L and Kentucky men's soccer teams will kick off at noon April 18 at Lynn Family Stadium. The game will lead into the beginning of 2020 Thunder Air Show and the annual fireworks display.
"We are excited to bring together the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky for a fun event for local soccer fans," Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said in a news release. "One of our goals as an organization is to grow the game of soccer in our community, and this is a great chance for us to welcome fans of these two great programs into our new stadium."
Fans attending the exhibition can also use Lynn Family Stadium as their base of operations for the daylong Thunder festivities. The stadium's parking lot will open at 11 a.m. April 18, and each ticket-holder will be given a wristband that will allow them to head down to Louisville's waterfront and return to the stadium throughout the day.
Tickets to the exhibition start at $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2 on LouCity.com or by calling 502-LOU-CITY (568-2489).
