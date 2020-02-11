LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville will kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival on Saturday, April 18 with an impressive lineup of planes along with the largest fireworks show in North America. And this year, WDRB will bring it to viewers with more high-definition cameras than ever before.
WDRB has the exclusive broadcast rights to Thunder Over Louisville in 2020. The station has been working for more than a year to put together the 11-hour broadcast to enhance the viewers' experience. “Every time WDRB has the Thunder Over Louisville broadcast, we aim to make it the best coverage this area has ever seen. We spend months planning down to the tiniest technical details. We scheme on ways we can show viewers things they’ve never seen before," says WDRB assistant news director Jennifer Keeney, who serves as the executive producer for Thunder on WDRB.
Thunder on WDRB will be produced using 32 High Definition cameras on the banks of the Ohio River - including on-board cameras showing what it is like to fly in the aircraft. WDRB also has clearance to fly a drone again during coverage. Our station had the first FAA-approved drone to fly in any U.S. airshow in 2016.
WDRB will also have specialized graphics and augmented reality throughout the broadcast to really give viewers the details of all the civilian and military aircraft taking part in the show.
More than 200 WDRB employees will be working to make sure Thunder Over Louisville is the best it can be. "We put a lot of thought into every minute of our show. Louisville is fortunate to have such a great event in our community, and it is a privilege for us to have Thunder on WDRB," says Keeney.
Viewers can watch the stream of Thunder on WDRB from anywhere on April 18 starting at noon on television, WDRB.com and on your streaming devices including Roku, AppleTV and Fire TV. The broadcast will include Real-Time Closed Captioning for the entire day, a “Best of Thunder on WDRB” show at 10 p.m. and a repeat of the fireworks show in its entirety at 11 p.m.
