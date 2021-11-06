LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC advanced in the postseason with a 1-0 victory over Miami FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Jorge Gonzalez scored the match's only goal in the 74th minute for the Central Division winners. LouCity (19-7-7) ended the night with seven shots on target to Miami FC's two, but possession was nearly evenly split.
Miami (16-11-6) managed just two shots on goal in its season-ending match.
LouCity best chance in the first half came in the 30th minute during a sustained attack.
Oscar Jimenez placed a through ball to Brian Ownby in transition, but the shot from outside the box was blocked.
Jonathan Gomez gathered the ball and lined a shot toward the net, which was saved and deflected toward Paolo DelPiccolo. The midfielder's ensuing shot from the left side of the six-yard box was saved.
After several chances early in the second half, LouCity created its go-ahead goal in the 74th minute.
Corben Bone tapped a pass to Gonzalez in the center of the box. The forward sliced a kick into the corner of the net for the tie-breaking score.
LouCity's playoff record improved to 17-4 all-time with the win. The club will host Charlotte Independence in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
