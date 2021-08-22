LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC battled OKC Energy FC to a scoreless tie Sunday evening on the road.
“There’s certain areas we can get better for sure,” said LouCity head coach Danny Cruz. “But still, this was a fight. It was a battle. It was a scrap, and my message to (the players) was I’m proud of them. But if we want to accomplish the goals that we’ve set out for each other, we need to make sure we’re looking to improve in the areas that we can.”
Sunday’s game marked the return of midfielder Oscar Jimenez to the pitch. Jimenez suffered a meniscus injury and last appeared in uniform in the April 24 season opener.
“I put a lot of hard work in,” Jimenez said. “It’s nice to be back out there with my teammates. They’ve been pushing me all this time. I’m just glad to get some minutes under me, because we’re in a big part of the season right now when everyone needs to be prepared to contribute.”
Despite the draw, LouCity’s lead in the Central Division increased to seven points when second-place Birmingham Legion FC lost.
LouCity has a chance to put a little more distance between themselves and Birmingham when they visit the second-place squad Saturday night.
