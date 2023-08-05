LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC may have found its scoring touch just in time to make a run.
The club broke out on the road at FC Tulsa with a 3-0 win Friday night for its second straight victory. LouCity has now scored five goals over its past two games after scoring just four goals over its previous eight matches across all competitions.
"For me, that was a Louisville City performance," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "From a mentality standpoint, when you look at the finishes and the effort from the group, I couldn't be prouder."
"We were clinical on both ends of the pitch," Louisville forward Cameron Lancaster, who scored a goal and tallied an assist, said. "I think we definitely deserved three points off of the performance."
The three goals tie the most Louisville has scored in a game this season. Three different players found the back of the net: Sean Totsch, Lancaster and Wilson Harris.
"We have a group of players that are capable of scoring a lot of goals in this league," Cruz said.
On the defensive end, rookie goalkeeper Oliver Semmle continued to stand out for an 11th clean sheet of the season. That is a record for an USL Championship rookie.
“I’m really grateful to break the record, but it’s not only me,” Semmle said. "It’s collective. We do it together as a team — everybody on the field. They always count the clean sheets for the keepers, but I think it’s a team effort.”
LouCity now sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. The club is six points behind Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for the top spot.
"The biggest thing that we've spoken about in there is making sure that there's no complacency," Cruz said. "We're not comfortable with where we are. We're trying to grow from it, learn from it, and continue to improve.
"I have a locker room in there that wants to get better every single day, that's absolutely bought in as we talked about all year, despite the the ups and the downs. And for me, this is a good performance, a solid performance that we need to make sure that we build on."
