LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joshua Wynder, who has starred at center back for Louisville City Football club for parts of the past 3 seasons after signing with the club at the age of 16 has agreed to a record transfer deal with S.L. Benfica Of Portugal, the club announced today.
The 7-figure deal worth an estimated $1.2 million with add-ons should Wynder make the top club with Benfica also includes a 20 percent sell-on clause for LouCity if Wynder transfers out of Benfica.
It is the highest transfer fee ever commanded by a USL Championship player.
“I’m very grateful to Louisville City for everything the club has done for me,” said Wynder, a Louisville native. “It’s a dream come true to sign with Benfica, and I can’t wait to get started there. Although my career’s taking me overseas, I’ll always be proud of where I’m from and represent Louisville to the best of my ability.”
Wynder’s move follows a breakout few months for the 18-year-old. In addition to his club duties with LouCity, the center back was a finalist for U.S. Soccer’s 2022 Young Male Player of the Year before receiving his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up this spring.
Wynder can be formally registered as a Benfica player July 1 when the transfer window opens.
“This is a proud moment for Louisville City, our youth academy and our community,” LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. “We are going to miss seeing Josh in the locker room each day, but I could not be more proud of the path that he is on in his career. The type of person he is continues to stand out to me, and we look forward to watching him reach new heights to also become the best player he can be.
“We at Louisville City are committed to the progression of our academy players into the first team while maintaining the highest standard of winning. When I look at the alignment we have from ownership throughout the entire club, I firmly believe that we will continue to see talented young players emerge here.”
The deal has been in the rumor stage for some time. Benfica — based in the Portuguese capital Lisbon — is a club known both for developing players and winning at the world’s highest levels.
The club last month won its record 38th title in Primera Liga, Portugal’s first division. Wynder is expected to begin his play there with the club's second-division side. In doing so, he's following a similar path taken by his close friend and former LouCity teammate Jonathan Gómez, who completed a transfer to Spain’s Real Sociedad in January of 2022.
“We are really proud of Josh and how much he has developed over the last few years,” said Mike Gartlan, Wynder’s agent and partner at ProSport Management. “The priority for Josh's next step was always to find a club that would help him to continue to develop as a person and player. It was a pleasure working with a like-minded club in Louisville to find a good fit for his next move. Benfica came with a great plan and their experience in developing young talent is second to none. Josh's future is bright, and we are excited to see where he goes from here.”
Wynder followed his older brother, Elijah, in graduating to the professional ranks from the LouCity Academy. Alongside sister club Racing Louisville FC, the nascent youth program — led by director Mario Sanchez — numbers more than 1,500 kids.
After making his pro debut on July 14, 2021, Wynder became a regular LouCity starter in 2022, also leading to his first U.S. youth national team call-ups.
