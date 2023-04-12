LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — On Wednesday the University of Louisville men’s basketball program confirmed what has been known for weeks:
Skyy Clark, a guard, and wing Trentyn Flowers will play for coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals next season.
After originally committing to Kentucky and then signing with Illinois, Clark will join the Cardinals after playing 13 games for Illinois last season, scoring in double figures four times. Clark averaged 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Illini. Clark is 6 feet, 3 inches.
"We're fortunate to have an elite point guard in Skyy who's very talented and gifted, but more importantly has the character needed to be a Louisville Cardinal," UofL head coach Kenny Payne said in a statement from the program.
"His ability to score, distribute and run a basketball team as a leader is what we need. In order to truly change a culture, you need guys that have the mental makeup on and off the court to do the right things, and he's an example of one of the players that this community will love watching grow."
Flowers decided to bypass his senior high school season after averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds for Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C. last season. He is listed at 6 feet, 8 inches and as a guard.
"Trentyn is one of the most talented young players – regardless of class – in the country,” Payne said in another statement.
"He's a 6-8 guard who can score, rebound, pass and defend, and he's an elite athlete with a very good basketball IQ. He has a bright future in his game and has the discipline and work ethic to be a great basketball player. He's as excited as we are for him to be a part of this basketball program.”
The addition of Clark and Flowers leaves with Cardinals with 11 scholarship players for next season as they work to improve from a 4-28 record.
There are five returnees — forwards JJ Traynor, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Emmanuel Okorafor as well as guards Mike James and Hercy Miller.
In addition to Flowers and Clark, the Cardinals will add freshmen Curtis Williams Jr. (a forward); Kaleb Glenn (a forward) and center Dennis Evans. Guard Koron Davis, a transfer from Los Angeles Southwest College, played high school basketball in Gary, Indiana.
The incoming group is ranked the sixth-best class nationally by 247Sports and Louisville is likely to add at least one or two more players prior to the beginning of practice for next season.
