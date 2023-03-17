LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Trentyn Flowers, a Top 25 national prospect in the class of 2024, announced on Friday that he’ll sign with the University of Louisville and coach Kenny Payne – and also announced that he’ll reclassify to the class of 2023, and will be eligible to play next season.
Flowers becomes the third 5-star prospect to commit to Louisville this week, following Dennis Evans, a 7-1 center out of Riverside Calif., and Skyy Clark, a transfer from Illinois who originally signed with Kentucky, as Payne’s most recent additions.
Louisville had previously signed 6-6 forward Kaleb Glenn of La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Ind. (formerly of Male High) and 4-star forward Curtis Glenn of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Koron Davis, a 6-7 guard from Los Angeles Southwest College, announced his intent to transfer during the season.
Flowers, a 6-8, 210-pound forward out of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep chose Louisville over Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas and North Carolina. He averaged 20, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a freshman at Huntington.
“Louisville is a great place to be,” Flowers told 247 sports. “Coach KP and Coach Nolan (Smith), I’ve wanted to go there for a long time.”
