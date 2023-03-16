LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skyy Clark has been on Louisville's radar for a while. On Thursday, the former 5-star point guard (and Kentucky signee) from the University of Illinois, made his commitment official via Twitter.
Clark had visited Louisville and met with head coach Kenny Payne on Tuesday. A Los Angeles native, the 6-3, 200-pound guard averaged 7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals, while shooting 41.1% from the field as a freshman for the Illini.
today I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Louisville. I am ready to play for Coach Kenny Payne and the city of Louisville. The time is now to chase my dream with Coach KP and staff but even bigger than that, the dream for Louisville Basketball! pic.twitter.com/DuK79Ebazl— skyy clark (@skyyclark) March 16, 2023
"I am ready to play for Coach Kenny Payne and the city of Louisville," Clark said via Twitter. "The time is now to chase my dream with Coach KP and staff but even bigger than that, the dream for Louisville Basketball!"
Clark joins 7-2 Dennis Evans, a 5-star freshman, as commitments for the Cardinals for next season to sign up with Payne since the current season ended. Louisville also signed 6-6 forward Kaleb Glenn of La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Ind. (formerly of Male High) and 4-star forward Curtis Glenn of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Koron Davis, a 6-7 guard from Los Angeles Southwest College, announced his intent to transfer during the season.
