LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC will open the 2023 USL season March 11 at Orange County SC and host El Paso in the home opener March 25.
The United Soccer League (USL) released the schedule Monday, which in the new format for 2023, LouCity will face every team in the USL for the first time.
“It’s good because the fans are going to be able to see some new teams, we’re going to be able to go and travel to some different places that our players might not have been to,” said head coach Danny Cruz.
Cruz is optimistic about the upcoming season. LouCity returns 22 players from a team that reached the USL Championship game in 2022.
“It certainly makes preseason a little bit different this year. Last year we had a lot of players incoming for the first time, so (now) we’re able to focus more on the tactical side of it and what we want to get out of training every day,” Cruz said.
LouCity lost 3-1 to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship in November. They’ll have a regular season rematch at Lynn Family Stadium on April 15.
2023 Louisville City FC regular season schedule
(Home games listed in bold)
March 11: Orange County SC vs. LouCity
March 18: Monterey Bay FC vs. LouCity
March 25: LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
April 1: Sacramento Republic FC vs. LouCity
April 8: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC
April 15: LouCity vs. San Antonio FC
April 22: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity
April 29: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity
May 13: LouCity vs. Miami FC
May 24: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa
May 27: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity
June 3: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity
June 10: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
June 17: Phoenix Rising FC vs. LouCity
June 24: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
July 1: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity
July 8: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC
July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
July 19: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity
July 22: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC
July 29: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven
Aug. 4: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity
Aug. 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery
Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
Aug. 19: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity
Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Oakland Roots SC
Sept. 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LouCity
Sept. 9: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity
Sept. 16: LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal SC
Sept. 20: Miami FC vs. LouCity
Sept. 23: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity
Sept. 30: New Mexico United vs. LouCity
Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic
Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.