LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC will open the 2023 USL season March 11 at Orange County SC and host El Paso in the home opener March 25. 

The United Soccer League (USL) released the schedule Monday, which in the new format for 2023, LouCity will face every team in the USL for the first time.

“It’s good because the fans are going to be able to see some new teams, we’re going to be able to go and travel to some different places that our players might not have been to,” said head coach Danny Cruz.

Cruz is optimistic about the upcoming season. LouCity returns 22 players from a team that reached the USL Championship game in 2022.

“It certainly makes preseason a little bit different this year. Last year we had a lot of players incoming for the first time, so (now) we’re able to focus more on the tactical side of it and what we want to get out of training every day,” Cruz said.

LouCity lost 3-1 to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship in November. They’ll have a regular season rematch at Lynn Family Stadium on April 15.

2023 Louisville City FC regular season schedule

(Home games listed in bold)

March 11: Orange County SC vs. LouCity

March 18: Monterey Bay FC vs. LouCity

March 25: LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

April 1: Sacramento Republic FC vs. LouCity

April 8: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC

April 15: LouCity vs. San Antonio FC

April 22: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity

April 29: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity

May 13: LouCity vs. Miami FC

May 24: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

May 27: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity

June 3: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity

June 10: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

June 17: Phoenix Rising FC vs. LouCity

June 24: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

July 1: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity

July 8: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC

July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

July 19: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity

July 22: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 29: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

Aug. 4: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity

Aug. 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery

Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Aug. 19: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity

Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Oakland Roots SC

Sept. 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 9: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity

Sept. 16: LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Sept. 20: Miami FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 23: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity

Sept. 30: New Mexico United vs. LouCity

Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic

Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

