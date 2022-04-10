LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC returned to league play with a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC in Leesburg, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.
Wilson Harris and Brian Ownby each scored a goal as LouCity (4-0-2) notched its fifth clean sheet this season. The five wins and two draws against all competition is LouCity's longest unbeaten start to season.
This team could be *really* good.Loudoun United didn't attempt a shot until the 48th minute today and totaled only 2 shots.LouCity has conceded just one goal this season. Its five clean sheets lead the @USLChampionship. https://t.co/lT13EE8B6X— Jonathan Lintner (@JonathanLintner) April 10, 2022
"I'm really, really proud of the mentality and fight," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "This is a tough opponent in a tough environment."
LouCity didn't wait long to capitalize on an opportunity.
After a turnover, Ownby delivered a through ball to Jorge Gonzalez, creating a transition attack. Gonzalez tapped a cross to Harris, who slipped the ball through two defenders for a goal in the fourth minute.
The early goal was all the visitors needed as LouCity continued its strong defensive performance to begin the year. LouCity limited Loudoun United to one shot on goal and just nine touches inside the box.
Early in the second half, midfielder Tyler Gibson worked the ball back to defender Wes Charpie who lined a kick forward to create another transition opportunity.
Get chippy with it, Ownby. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dJrnMYRrcF— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) April 10, 2022
Ownby gathered the possession and chipped the ball over the Loudoun goalkeeper to extend LouCity's advantage in the 53rd minute.
"We knew they were going to be dangerous on our turnovers or transitions," Ownby said. "We just kind of played where they gave us the space, and that was in behind today."
LouCity continues its road trip, playing the San Diego Loyal on April 16.
