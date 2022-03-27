LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC and Indy Eleven played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.
LouCity (3-0-1) allowed a goal in the first half, but found an equalizer in the second half in its fourth match of the season.
Playing in front of an announced attendance of 8,551 at Lynn Family Stadium, LouCity controlled 59.3% of possession and created five more shots on goal than the visitors.
"The second half was excellent," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "We held them to one shot – zero shots on target. But again, you look at it for 90 minutes. We talked in there that we just can’t start the game that way. It’s lessons learned, for sure."
Stefano Pinho scored in the 22nd minute on an assist from Nicky Law.
He's tucked in tonight. 🔒@tophcity takes advantage of the corner to set us even. pic.twitter.com/TAst7NVI8s— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 27, 2022
LouCity created an equalizer early in the second half.
A cross by Corben Bone was knocked away by Indy Eleven goalkeeper Elliott Panicco, but Sean Totsch kicked in the rebound to tie the game in the 53rd minute.
"Usually I just tried to make a hard run to the near post," Totsch said. "I think it was Paolo (DelPiccolo) who challenged on the goalie and the ball just dropped into a good. I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best."
LouCity next travels south to play Birmingham Legion on April 2.
