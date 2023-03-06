LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC and the rest of the National Women's Soccer League will be featured in FIFA 23 when it's released later the month.
In a news release Monday, Racing Louisville said the team will be playable in the popular game, including the authentic kits, players and celebrations.
"The athletes who call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world, and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a news release Monday. "We can’t wait for fans to begin playing and we look forward to continuing this celebration of the players and the league when we kick off our 11th season on March 25."
The NWSL is joining #FIFA23 starting March 15!pic.twitter.com/ccYUdbaiMC— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 6, 2023
All 12 NWSL teams will be available in the game starting March 15.
"For FIFA to include the NWSL in the game is a big step forward for American women's soccer," Racing fullback Carson Pickett, a two-time all-league defender who has made two appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team, added. "There are many reasons why this inclusion is important, from global exposure to inspiring younger generations. Now people can finally be their favorite NWSL player or team on one of the most popular video games in the world."
