LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last time Louisville City played in Tulsa, they scored three times in the first ten minutes then held off a Tulsa rally for a 3-2 win.
On Saturday, three weeks after that victory, the tables were turned on the boys in purple.
FC Tulsa built a 3-0 lead in the first half, then held off a Lou City rally to triumph 3-2.
"Really unacceptable how we started the game," said head coach Danny Cruz. "Obviously, really frustrated conceding three goals here again. We’re leaking goals at the moment, so it’s something certainly that I need to do a better job of, and we’ll work toward fixing that."
Tulsa got goals in the 6th, 16th and 29th minute to take command. Kyle Greig scored off a Brian Ownby cross in stoppage time to make it 3-1 at halftime. And a spectacular leaping header from Cameron Lancaster off a Wes Charpie cross got Louisville City within a goal in the 60th minute.
But they couldn't get the equalizer.
"We didn’t come out with the right mentality and we kinda got punished for it. To our standards it wasn’t good enough," Charpie said. "...We had a good response in the second half, but it is very hard when you go down three to nothing and you’re tying to fight, especially on the road. All we have to do is look in the mirror and be honest with mistakes as a team and individually."
They must regroup in a hurry. City will host OKC Energy FC Wednesday at 7:30 pm at Lynn Family Stadium, then Atlanta United II comes calling Saturday at 7:30 pm.
