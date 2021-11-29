LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville confirmed that co-defensive coordinator Cort Dennison, who took a personal leave of absence from the football program in late October, will no longer be employed by the university after Tuesday.
The university provided no further information on Dennison's dismissal. His leave came shortly after a former university administrator filed a personal protective order against Dennison, according to Jefferson County District Court records.
The temporary order was requested Oct. 17, and Dennison's leave was announced by Cardinals' head football coach Scott Satterfield six days later.
The request for the protective order was dismissed through an agreement Oct. 28. Dennison returned home to Utah after requesting leave, according to sources close to the football program.
Dennison coached outside linebackers and was co-coordinator for the Cardinals. He coached for the program from 2014-17 and came back when Scott Satterfield was hired three years ago.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.