LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released University of Louisville football's schedule for the 2022 season Monday.

The Cardinals' 12-game schedule includes six home games at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville begins the season on the road against Syracuse on Sept. 3. The Cardinals then travel to non-conference opponent UCF the following week.

Louisville hosts its home opener on Friday, Sept. 16 against Florida State. It's the first home opener played on a Friday since 1960.

The Cardinals begin October with consecutive road games, against Boston College and Virginia. Louisville then hosts Pitt and Wake Forest.

The regular season ends with a trip to Lexington against in-state rival Kentucky.

Date Opponent 
 Sept. 3 at Syracuse
 Sept. 10 at UCF
 Sept. 16 vs. Florida State
 Sept. 24 vs. South Florida
 Oct. 1 at Boston College
 Oct. 8 at Virginia
 Oct. 22 vs. Pitt
 Oct. 29 vs. Wake Forest
 Nov. 5 James Madison
 Nov. 12 at Clemson
 Nov. 19 NC State
 Nov. 26 at Kentucky

