LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released University of Louisville football's schedule for the 2022 season Monday.
The Cardinals' 12-game schedule includes six home games at Cardinal Stadium.
Louisville begins the season on the road against Syracuse on Sept. 3. The Cardinals then travel to non-conference opponent UCF the following week.
Louisville hosts its home opener on Friday, Sept. 16 against Florida State. It's the first home opener played on a Friday since 1960.
The Cardinals begin October with consecutive road games, against Boston College and Virginia. Louisville then hosts Pitt and Wake Forest.
The regular season ends with a trip to Lexington against in-state rival Kentucky.
|Date
|Opponent
|Sept. 3
|at Syracuse
|Sept. 10
|at UCF
|Sept. 16
|vs. Florida State
|Sept. 24
|vs. South Florida
|Oct. 1
|at Boston College
|Oct. 8
|at Virginia
|Oct. 22
|vs. Pitt
|Oct. 29
|vs. Wake Forest
|Nov. 5
|James Madison
|Nov. 12
|at Clemson
|Nov. 19
|NC State
|Nov. 26
|at Kentucky
