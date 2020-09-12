LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When the University of Louisville football team takes the field Saturday night against WKU in the season opener for both teams, it will debut a couple of new helmet decals with deeper meaning.
The first supports the Black Lives Matter movement, with the program’s Old English “L” marking the center of the logo. It’s part of the program’s effort to address social justice causes and allow players to voice their support.
The team is calling it #Ville4Change and has rolled out several videos with players and coaches voicing support for racial equality.
“Pretending racial inequality doesn’t exist won’t make it go away,” quarterback Jawon Pass said in a recent taped message from the team.
U of L also will have a decal honoring signee Dexter Rentz, Jr., who was killed by crossfire in a shooting near his Orlando home in April after wandering into the scene unaware. Rentz would have been a freshman wideout for the Cardinals this fall.
Louisville will wear the helmet decals all season.
