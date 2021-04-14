LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium has landed a new international women's soccer tournament. The Women's Cup will be played in Louisville from August 18-21, featuring global powerhouses FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain along with the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC and Chicago Red Stars.
The four-game event will be played in a pair of double-header sessions. Racing versus Chicago and Bayern will play PSG on August 18. On Saturday, three days later, the winners meet for The Women's Cup trophy to go along with a third-place game.
Ticket reservations are available in two tiers, at $25 and $50, via TheWomensCup.world. Seating will be assigned closer to the dates in the event of any remaining capacity restrictions, with reservations prioritized by date of purchase.
"We are very excited to bring two of the world's best clubs to town for The Women's Cup," said TWC director J.P. Reynal. "PSG and Bayern will give local favorites Racing Louisville and the Chicago Red Stars a chance to compete on an international stage."
Jaime Phillips, the CEO and founder of The Women's Cup, said: "This event is a major step in our vision to grown women's soccer around the world. We are developing a tournament at the highest level of competition for these athletes to thrive."
FC Bayern, which sits atop the standings in German Budesliga, is chasing its first league title in five seasons. It already has advanced to the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals, where it will face Chelsea.
Bayern Munich's roster is built with German talent, including captain-midfielder Lina Magull and striker Lea Schüller, who both scored for their home country in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
"FC Bayern is the world's biggest sports family with an incredible following in North America. It is important to connect with our fans on their home soil whenever possible," said FC Bayern Munich President of the Americas, Rudolf Vidal. "We look forward to bringing our women's team stars to Louisville and participating in the very first Women's Cup."
PSG is leading Division 1 Féminine, France's top division, in search of its first league crown. The club is scheduled to play a Champions League quarterfinal April 18 against Lyon.
U.S. international defender Alana Cook features on PSG's roster, which also boasts 2019 FIFA Best goalkeeper finalist Christiane Endler and rising Canadian star forward Jordyn Huitema.
The Women's Cup is backed by a team of established soccer and entertainment professionals with experience putting on numerous high-profile games around the world. Stakeholders intend to make Louisville an annual base for the event as it expands and will seek out community-based opportunities, among them youth clinics featuring coaching from the tournament's pro players.
