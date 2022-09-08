LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dontez Byrd may be one of the most well-traveled football players in the country.
Ironically, the former Ballard Bruin's career kicked off in his hometown. But after two years as a walk-on at the University of the Louisville, the wide receiver opted to transfer to Tennessee Tech in 2016, where he notched nearly 2,000 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns put him on the radar of pro scouts. That set into motion a career that has taken him thousands of miles.
Byrd signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 but was released later that year. That's when Byrd's determination to continue his football career really started.
In 2019, he signed with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, which shut down before season's end. In 2020, Byrd was playing for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL, which COVId-19 shut down before the end of the season. In 2021, Byrd was released from the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats when their preseason was canceled.
"That was three times in a row. So, I'm just like 'Man, what's going on?'" Byrd said. "When one league folded, I was just like ...'Maybe God has opened up another door for me.' So I can't lose sight of my goal and what I was destined to do."
Byrd played in the Indoor Football League in 2021, where his Massachusetts Pirates won the IFL title. Now, he's back in Louisville, training for another shot in the revamped XFL, which is scheduled to kickoff in 2023. The league plans to hold its draft in November.
"I have a couple of workouts that's been lined up with XFL teams, such as Orlando and DC, so I'm just hoping that someone gives me a shot here," Byrd said.
He already has connections with the Orlando XFL team. That squad will be coached by Terrell Buckley and Lamar Thomas, former coaches at U of L when Byrd was a player there. Those connections help, but Byrd said being well-traveled on all levels of professional football is beneficial.
"A lot of coaches in this XFL league know my name and know who I am, so there's a lot of familiarity with the whole league," he said. "And with those two being at Orlando, they already knew of me. But it's been a while since they've last seen me, so I still got a lot to show them."
Byrd said he also has a lot to show his daughter, who will soon be 2 years old. She and his parents have become his "why" for staying locked in to playing professional football.
"(My daughter) has never seen me play a football game, so it's a lot of motivation to get on that field this spring," Byrd said. "(My parents) invested a lot into my career, so it's only right that I maximize my opportunity."
