LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is making Championship bats to honor the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team celebrates its first World Series title since 1988.
One bat comes in team colors with the World Series logo, and has the signatures of all the team members. Another version has the World Series trophy and the scores from all six games. That bat is limited to 2,020 sequentially numbered pieces.
Championship bat prices range from $19.95 to $199.95 for the limited edition bat.
Louisville Slugger recently celebrated 136 years in professional baseball, and has been part of every World Series played since the first one in 1903.
