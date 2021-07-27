LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Another day, another serving of bulletin board material for coach Scott Satterfield’s University of Louisville football team.
A day after the Cardinals were picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division in a preseason vote of 147 media members, Louisville was shut out in the pre-season all-conference offense, defense and special teams.
The league only announced a first team, not a second team like several other leagues.
The first team was dominated, as expected, by Clemson. The Tigers put eight players on the team, six on defense. North Carolina, Boston College and North Carolina State were represented by three players each. U of L, Syracuse, Florida State and Pittsburgh were the four programs not represented.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was voted ACC preseason player of the year, earning 114 of 147 votes. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King finished second with 11 votes.
Here are the complete voting results:
2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
OFFENSE
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)
RB Zonovan Knight, NC State (96)
RB Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)
WR Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)
WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)
TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)
AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)
OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)
C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77)
DEFENSE
DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)
DE Amare’ Barno, Virginia Tech (63)
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)
LB Payton Wilson, NC State (99)
LB James Skalski, Clemson (95)
LB Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)
CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)
S Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)
S Nolan Turner, Clemson (85)
SPECIALISTS
PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)
P Lou Hedley, Miami (84)
SP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60)
Preseason Player of the Year
1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114 votes
2. D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 11
3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8
4. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6
5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3
6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2
