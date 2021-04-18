LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 11-seeded Louisville volleyball team dropped an 11-5 lead over No. 6-seeded Washington in the fifth and deciding set in Sunday’s third-round NCAA Tournament match.
Washington defeated Louisville 3-2, ending the Cardinals' season with a 15-3 record.
“To blow a great lead is one of the worst ways to go down at the end of the year in my opinion,” U of L head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “At the end of the day, I’m just really proud of how our team performed over the course of nine months.”
Freshman outside hitter Anna DeBeer led the team with 17 kills in the loss in Omaha, Nebraska.
After losing the first set, Louisville won the next two sets. Washington evened the match in the fourth set before taking the deciding set 15-13.
“This is definitely a learning part of this game,” DeBeer said. “This feeling is just terrible and we know we had it right in our hands. We just didn’t execute.”
Washington now moves on to the Elite Eight to take on Pittsburgh.
