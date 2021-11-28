LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 7th-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team finished 3-for-3 on a road trip with a 71-56 win at previously unbeaten Colorado State Sunday afternoon. That followed wins at Washington and at Cal Poly.
Kianna Smith and Ahlana Smith each scored 11 points to lead a balanced offensive attack. Both were 5-of-7 from the field.
''It's like I tell them, 'it's not about how many points you score. It's about how efficient you can be,''' head coach Jeff Walz said. ''If you score 20, and you go 9 for 29, that's not impressive to me. But to go 5 for 7, that speaks volumes.''
The Cardinals never trailed in the game. They raced out to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 21. Emily Engstler added 10 points, Chelsie Hall had 9 and Mykasa Robinson scored 8. Olivia Cochran took advantage of being double-teamed with a career-high 6 assists.
Louisville shot 52.8% for the game.
''We passed the ball extremely well,'' said Walz. ''We didn't panic.''
U of L has now won five straight games by an average of 30 points after dropping its opener to Arizona. They start four in a row at home with a game against Michigan Thursday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.