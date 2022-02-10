LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The women's basketball game between the University of Louisville and University of Virginia scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center has been canceled.
A story posted on the GoCards.com website said that the game has been called off because of mechanical and aircraft staffing issues preventing travel from Virginia. U of L says the game will result in a forfeit. Louisville was heavily favored coming into the contest.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 3 nationally, will be 22-2 after the forfeit. Virginia will fall to 3-19. Louisville had won six straight games and was coming into Thursday's game off a 100-64 victory at Syracuse. Virginia was 0-11 in ACC play.
Virginia reportedly had flight issues on Wednesday (as did Louisville's men, who didn't get home from South Bend until after 1 a.m.), and apparently ran into complications on Thursday, but could have made it to Louisville before game time.
The contest was to have been a breast cancer awareness game for Louisville, with special programming to highlight the fight against cancer, including the honoring of survivors and those lost.
U of L has termed the game a cancellation, not a postponement. It is not expected to be rescheduled.
Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to the schedule.
Single game purchasers have been refunded by their point of sale and should expect to receive a credit in their account within the next 48 hours. Louisville athletics will evaluate refund options for season ticket holders at the conclusion of the season and will contact accordingly.
