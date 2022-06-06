LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the ninth time in 16 seasons, the University of Louisville baseball team has advanced to the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
This time, the Cardinals gave the baseball world something to talk about.
They scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning, including the final two on Cameron Masterman’s fourth home run of the weekend, a two-run blast, to beat Michigan, 11-9, at Jim Patterson Stadium. They completed the journey from the edge by winning their third consecutive elimination game.
Scenes from the Louisville baseball team's NCAA Regional elimination game against Michigan on June 6, 2022.
Scenes from the Louisville baseball team's NCAA Regional elimination game against Michigan on June 6, 2022.
Eric Crawford
Levi Usher doubles home Louisville's first two runs in an elimination win over Michigan in the NCAA Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 6, 2022.
Louisville overcame a two-run first-inning by the Wolverines as well as a one-hour-and-33-minute rain delay in the third inning. Then, after blowing a 7-2 lead, the Cards did not score for the next 6 2/3 innings. In fact, they made two outs to start the eighth.
But Dalton Rushing walked on a 3-2 pitch. Jared Payton doubled to left. The tag play at second was close. The call on the field was safe, and Louisville survived a replay review that the ESPN announcing team said was the wrong call.
Levi Usher’s single to right tied the game before Masterman unloaded on a no-doubt home run to left on a 2-2 pitch.
The Cards did it the hard way all day. They scored seven runs in the bottom of the first all after two outs. Usher doubled in the first two runs, lining a 3-2 pitch into right field.
Masterman, Logan Beard, Christian Knapczyk and Ben Metzinger also drove in runs before the seventh U of L run scored when Michigan pitcher Chase Allen misplayed a grounder by Dalton Rushing.
The victory will send Louisville to College Station, Texas, this weekend for a Super Regional against Texas A&M. The Aggies won their only three games in the opening round and they are the overall No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Cards are seeded 12th.
The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which begins June 17. Louisville has advanced to Omaha five times: 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019.