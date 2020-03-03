LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You know that phrase, "don’t quit your day job?" It doesn’t really apply to Jonathan Embry.
The former Christian Academy of Louisville baseball star uses his day job to support his real job.
“I need to be able to train, but I need to make a little extra money,” said Embry, who reported to Spring Training with the Tampa Bay Rays last week. It's his first full season of professional ball.
Needing some extra cash and wanting to give back to his former school, Embry spent his off-season as a substitute teacher at CAL.
“Kindergarten was my favorite, most challenging," Embry sasid. "I was always excited to get the request for Kindergarten over at Rock Creek Academy.”
Elementary education isn’t really his thing. While starring at Liberty he studied business and aeronautics.
“I didn’t expect to like (teaching), and I ended up loving it," said the catching prospect. "I have crazy respect for those types of teachers now because I don’t know if I could do that for 20 years and I would just be exhausted every single day.”
Tampa Bay’s 10th round pick in 2019, Embry was pushing it hard in the evening, trying to improve his baseball craft. Sometimes the training was the easy part or the day.
“(It's) mentally exhausting, I would say teaching kindergartners," said Embry. "I told some people as soon as I get done teaching I come home and fall on my bed.”
Embry would like to return to his day job as a substitute teacher, but as far as a full-time commitment? It's safe to say he’s hoping this whole baseball thing works out.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.