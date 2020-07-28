LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- Jamon Brown wants to see change in this world, and in his hometown of Louisville.
Better said: Brown wants to help influence that change.
"I've been trying to speak out and be the voice for people that aren't being heard," said Brown.
The former U of L Cardinal and current Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman has been active in the Louisville protests that seek justice and accountability for Breonna Taylor's death in March. Taylor was fatally shot by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department that were executing a search warrant at her Louisville apartment.
Brown wants to continue bring attention to Taylor's case and plans to wear her name on his helmet during the NFL season.
"Look at the NBA. There are players that are wearing t-shirts with Breonna Taylor, you've had players speak out during interviews to bring justice for Breonna Taylor," said Brown. "Of course we want justice for Breonna Taylor but it's the change that comes on the back end of that we're really pushing for."
Brown said the Falcons are assisting him with adding Taylor's name to his helmet. He added that although Taylor's case is near and dear to his heart he is also using it to shed light on injustices that continue to happen across the country.
"If I didn't step up and step out during this time and figure out what I could do to help out, I feel like that's contradicting who I say I am," said Brown. "I say I'm a community leader, I say I'm using my platform for influence and to create change. So if stay silent during this time I think that would go against that."
Brown is allowed to wear Taylor's name on his helmet as part of the NFL's Social Justice Initiative.
