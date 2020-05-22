LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky junior linebacker Chris Oats is in a Cincinnati-area hospital with a serious medical issue.
This story was first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio.
The university released the following statement:
Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Chris is expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.
Oats started two games during his sophomore season and played in 12 of 13. He was fifth on the team with 46 tackles including five (two for loss) in the Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.
