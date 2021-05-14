LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second and third round of pre-race drug testing for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and the Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift came back free of improper substances, and the Baffert horses will be allowed to run on Preakness weekend, per an agreement between Maryland racing officials and Baffert’s attorney.
Beautiful Gift was scheduled to run in the Black Eyed Susan just hours after the blood tests came back. Medina Spirit and Concert Tour will run in Saturday's Preakness.
Medina Spirit is a 3-1 favorite in early betting. Concert Tour, a disappointing fourth in the Arkansas Derby last time out, is second choice at 4-1.
An initial blood test on the horses came back clean on Thursday night. The most recent two rounds, from samples drawn on May 11, came back from a lab at the University of California Davis on Friday afternoon.
The agreement came after Medina Spirit tested positive for the drug betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby, a substance not allowed on race days in Kentucky. A split sample of that test has not returned, but Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from training on its grounds while the investigation continues. Medina Spirit could be stripped of the Kentucky Derby win if the split sample comes back positive.
