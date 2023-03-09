LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mercy had several things working against them as they took on Ninth Region champion Cooper in the opening round of the girls Sweet 16 Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
They had been beaten by Cooper in the Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament in late January, 67-64. And now they were playing without injured starting point guard Alyssa Murphy, her floor leadership and her 14 points per game.
But they did still have Leah Macy.
The 6-foot-2-inches sophomore was an unstoppable force throughout the evening as the Jaguars took control in the third quarter and turned back the Lady Jaguars from Northern Kentucky 70-64. Macy took over much of the ball-handling for Mercy and repeatedly made her way to the basket for 37 points and 21 rebounds. She made 11-of-21 shots from the field and 15-of-20 free throws.
Ohio University signee Emma Barnett made 5-of-6 shots from the field including all four of her 3-point attempts for 14 points.
Mercy outscored Cooper 23-12 in a decisive third quarter, then turned back a Lady Jaguar rally by making 16-of-21 free throws in the fourth quarter.
"We've been in battles all year," said Mercy coach Nick Cann. "Maybe a lot of people didn't expect us to come out here and win or compete, but I can tell you in that locker room we expected to come out here and win this game. Our schedule has prepared us to come play anybody and that's why we did it that way."
Cooper finishes the season at 29-4. They were led by 16 points from Whitney Lind. Mercy is 25-9 and gets Henderson County or Simon Kenton in Friday night's 8:30 pm quarterfinal.
Earlier, Fifth Region champion Bethlehem got in an early hole and never recovered against McCracken County, losing 71-41.
Carlie Thurmond led the Banshees (28-8) with 17 points. McCracken County (33-2) was led by Destiny Thomas with 27 points and Claire Johnson with 23. They meet Ashland Blazer at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sacred Heart opens quarterfinal play when they host Owensboro Catholic Friday at 11 a.m. That game is followed by George Rogers Clark and North Laurel.
