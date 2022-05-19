LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the Louisville area's top multi-sport athletes is part of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame class on 2022.
Michael Bush won Mr. Football at Male High School in 2001 and was runner-up for Mr. Basketball as a senior. He went on to star as a running back at the University of Louisville and played six years in the NFL.
Bush is joined by fellow Male High School graduate Dallas Thornton. He also played football, and threw a no-hitter in baseball while at Male.
Thornton went on to an All-American career at Kentucky Wesleyan, starring on two Division II National Champions in 1966 and 1968. He then spent 17 years and visited 75 countries with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Mitch Barnhart has been the Athletics Director at the University of Kentucky since 2002. UK has earned top 20 finished the last four years in the national all-sports standings, six national championships and 48 regular season and conference tournament championships.
In 2019, he was named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal.
Sue Feamster is a Frankfort native who has been a trailblazer in the advocacy for women's participation in college athletics nationally and helped UK become a national leader in this area.
The 2022 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored on August 22 at the Galt House in downtown Louisville.
