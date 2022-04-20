LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midnight Bourbon, a top 3-year-old in 2021 for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, died unexpectedly Sunday morning in his stall at Churchill Downs.
As first reported by The Daily Racing Form, Asmussen said the 4-year-old Winchell Thoroughbred colt appeared to suffer an "acute gastrointestinal situation" just hours after a 5-furlong work on the Churchill Downs track.
Midnight Bourbon crossed the finish line sixth in last year's Kentucky Derby but was elevated after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. Despite winning only two career races, he had total earnings of above $3.5 million. Most recently, he had run in the Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup before shipping back to Churchill.
"It’s a devastating situation to the whole barn and everyone who was involved with him,” Asmussen told DRF.com. “He’s an irreplaceable horse, in more ways than one. It’s beyond sad.”
Veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory will investigate his death. Asmussen told DRF.com that the horse died at 10:30 or 11 a.m. Sunday. He had worked 5 furlongs in in 1:01.20 earlier in the morning, his second work at Churchill since returning to the U.S.
