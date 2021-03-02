LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College basketball has a large commitment to the state of Texas in March. The entire NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as well as the NIT will be hosted in the Lone Star State.
On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot opened the state "100%" and lifted its mask mandate. That means there are no restrictions on businesses and facilities when it comes to crowd capacity, and nobody is required to wear a mask.
The NCAA women's tournament is set to begin March 21 and 22 in San Antonio. The 16-team NIT is set to begin on March 17 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Responding to the news, the NCAA released the following statement:
"Protecting the health and safety of participants and fans during NCAA championships remains the NCAA’s priority. In preparation for the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), as well as all other championships, the NCAA has monitored ongoing COVID-19 developments in all states since the onset of the pandemic.
We will continue to work closely with local medical authorities, the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, and CDC guidelines to determine the appropriate health and safety protocols for our events.”
