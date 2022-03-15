LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after the University of Louisville men’s basketball season ended, the program has not spoken with Kenny Payne, the likely frontrunner for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching position.
“The University of Louisville has not spoken with Kenny Payne,” a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday afternoon.
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday afternoon that the search had “narrowed on’’ Payne but there was nothing definitive yet.
Sources: Louisville's coaching search is narrowing in on Knicks assistant Kenny Payne. Nothing definitive yet, but if talks progress he could be announced this week. https://t.co/8L8gCghPKm— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 15, 2022
Most insiders believe that Payne, a former Card who works as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, sits atop of the wish list for a replacement for Chris Mack.
Payne had topped all three editions of the WDRB U of L Coaching Hot Board, including the third version published Sunday night.
Payne, 55, is finishing his second season with the Knicks after working for John Calipari at Kentucky for 10 seasons. Payne was a member of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA title team and joined the program’s 1,000-point scoring club as a senior in 1989.
UofL Athletic Director Josh Heird is directing the coaching search, with assistance from Glenn Sugiyama, a managing partner of DHL Global, a search firm.
Sugiyama is expected to present three to five names to Heird before the interim athletic director makes the decision.
