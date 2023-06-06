LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Women's Soccer League has named Racing Louisville FC star Savannah DeMelo as its Player of the Month for May.
DeMelo is the first player in Racing's short history to earn this recognition. The midfielder is also a member of the NWSL's Best XI team for May. The NWSL Media Association selects these awards.
Sav DeMelo is 100% the real deal!@easportsfifa | #WePlayHere— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 6, 2023
"I'm so grateful to have received this award," DeMelo said via a news release. "All the thanks go to my team. We are such a special group, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for us."
Building off of a standout rookie season, the 25-year-old has broken out even more as a rising star in women's soccer. She has six goals and three assists across all competitions this year, which already exceeds last year's totals of four goals and two assists. May saw the midfielder rack up three goals and two assists.
"Savannah's development has been amazing since she came to the club a year and a half ago," Racing head coach Kim Björkegren said in a news release. "She has the ability to create chances from almost nothing, and she has generated goals and assists in almost every game, making her a well-deserved player of the month."
Sav makes it look easy 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ij5tRs56UV— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 6, 2023
DeMelo leads the NWSL in fouls won while also ranking in the top 10 in tackles won and shot-creating actions. She leads the NWSL Challenge Cup competition in points with 5 and has been involved in nine Racing goals.
As a rookie, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft appeared in every regular-season match for Racing, logging the most minutes of any Louisville non-goalkeeper.
The California native is still looking for her first senior cap with the United States Women's National Team, which will announce its 2023 World Cup rosters in late June. She received two call-ups last fall.