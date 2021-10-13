LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Women's Soccer League championship game is moving from Portland to Louisville at the request of league players, according to a report from The Athletic's Meg Linehan, citing multiple sources.
An announcement from the league is expected this morning. A Racing Louisville FC source referred questions to the NWSL.
The game in Portland was to kick off at 9 a.m. on the West Coast. In Louisville, the game would occupy the same time slot, but will be played at noon Eastern. It is scheduled to be televised by CBS.
Louisville originally bid to host the event, but eventually withdrew its attempt, as did Orlando, sources told The Athletic.
NWSL players initially voiced concern over the early Pacific time start in Portland, though there also was some dissatisfaction with playing the final on turf.
The NWSL playoffs will include six teams for the first time in 2021. Racing Louisville FC, in its first year as a league expansion franchise, was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss at Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Lynn Family Stadium, in its second season of existence, played host to the inaugural Women's Cup earlier this summer, and was host to USL Playoff games a year ago.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.